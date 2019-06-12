India gained

Sir,

There are many writers and intellectuals who peddle jaundiced views without an iota of awareness of ground reality and morality. India has gained, is in ascent and the trend and tendency now is irreversible. Paradise lost for vote merchants, power dealers, corruption addicts and many more of evil self-centred nature. Time to cheer up and stay upbeat about better and better times!

Paawun Pangotra

on e-mail