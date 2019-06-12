Sir,

This has reference to the article ‘Legal Literacy clubs in Schools’ DE June 10.

The formation of Legal Literacy clubs in schools is a good initiative undertaken by the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA). However, such initiatives fail to take off due to half hearted approach of the implementing agencies.The student community will be benefitted immensely if school authorities would provide these clubs congenial atmosphere by way of infrastructure, guidance and moral support.

However, it is suggested here that these clubs should be opened only in such institutions whether Government or private which have understood the idea behind opening such clubs. The DLSA is requested not to leave any stone unturned to make these clubs successful.

Amit Wanchoo

Jammu