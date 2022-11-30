India extends Ambassador to U.S. Taranjit Sandhu’s tenure through January 2024

By
Daily Excelsior
-

NEW DELHI, Nov 30: The Union Government extended the tenure of Ambassador to the U. S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu by a year until January 31, 2024.
Mr. Sandhu, a 1988 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, has been Ambassador to U. S. since February 2020, when he succeeded Harsh Vardhan Shringla. (Agencies)

