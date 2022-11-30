NEW DELHI, Nov 30: The Union Government extended the tenure of Ambassador to the U. S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu by a year until January 31, 2024.
Mr. Sandhu, a 1988 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, has been Ambassador to U. S. since February 2020, when he succeeded Harsh Vardhan Shringla. (Agencies)
India extends Ambassador to U.S. Taranjit Sandhu’s tenure through January 2024
