DySP Crime Branch Varinder Singh suspended

JAMMU, Nov 30: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Home Department on Wednesday suspended Varinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu

The suspension would come under effect from November, 11, 2022 , i.e. the date of arrest of the officer in case No. FIR No. 15/2022, U/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1998, in P/s Anti Corruption Bureau, Jammu.

