India exports first consignment of fig juice to Poland

NEW DELHI, Aug 17: India has exported the first consignment of fig juice to Poland as part of its initiative to increase shipments of unique agro products from the country, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the export of India’s first ready-to-drink fig juice, made from GI-tagged Purandar Figs, to Poland, it said.

The GI (geographical indication) tag provides legal protection to that item, preventing unauthorized use by others, and helps in promoting exports of the product.

The shipments reflect the potential of Indian agro-products in global markets, it added. (PTI)