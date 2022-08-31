India, China hold Major Gen-level military talks in Ladakh

Issues related to DBO discussed

NEW DELHI, Aug 31: The Indian and Chinese armies today held a Division Commander-level meeting where they discussed matters pertaining to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh sector.

“The meeting was held to discuss matters pertaining to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC in Ladakh sector,” Defence sources said.

The Chinese PLA continued with heavy construction activities along the LAC to further upgrade its military infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

During the talks, the Indian and Chinese sides were led by Division Commanders and discussed issues related to peace and tranquillity in the DBO sector and other areas, sources said.

India and China recently held talks in the Chushul sector to address the air space violations by the Chinese Air Force where India warned the Chinese against any misadventure.

The Indian Air Force has dealt very strongly with the Chinese Air Force fighter aircraft and surprised them with quick responses to their provocations. (Agencies)