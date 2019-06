SOUTHAMPTON: India beat South Africa by six wickets in their opening World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Brief scores: South Africa 227/9 in 50 overs (Morris 42, Rabada 31 not out; Chahal 4/51). India 230/4 in 47.3 overs (Rohit 122 not out, Dhoni 34; Rabada 2/39). (AGENCIES)