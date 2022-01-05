India among 8 nations HK bans flights from

Hong Kong, Jan 5: Hong Kong has announced strict new guidelines on Wednesday, including banning passenger flights from eight countries from January 8.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said flights have been banned from Australia, Britain, the United States, Canada, Pakistan, Philippines, France and India for two weeks.

“Passenger flights from these countries will not be allowed to land in Hong Kong and individuals who have stayed in those countries are not allowed to board flights to Hong Kong, including transit flights,” ABC News quoted Lam as saying.

She further said the government will be imposing ban on indoor dining after 6 pm from Januaryn 7, and close swimming pools, sports centres, bars and clubs, museums, and other venues for at least two weeks.

“We’re yet to see a fifth wave yet, but we’re on the verge,” she added.

