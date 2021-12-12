India a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis: Rahul Gandhi

Jaipur, Dec 12: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, who want to be in power in any condition.

He said if there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis.

“This is a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis. If there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis. Hindutvadis want power in any condition,” Gandhi said addressing a rally against rising inflation here.

He targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his friends have “ruined” the country during the NDA dispensation.

“Modi ji and his three-four industrialist friends ruined the country in seven years,”Gandhi alleged.

“I am Hindu and not Hindutvadi,” he said. (Agencies)