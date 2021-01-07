Indefinite hunger strike from Jan 25 if issues not resolved: JKHA

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 7: Issues of physically challenged persons were discussed here today in a meeting of J&K Handicapped Association (JKHA) chaired by Abdul Rashid Bhat, Association president.

Speakers in the meeting flayed Lieutenant Governor’s administration in J&K and Central Government for failing to address the issues of persons with disabilities. They claimed that they repeatedly called on Government officials of UT and the Centre and only got assurances while nothing has been done on the ground.

Association president said that Disability Act 2016 has been passed by the Center and other States but the same has not been done in J&K though recently the Department of Social Welfare has issued an order about setting up an advisory board to assist people with disabilities in J&K.

He also said that Government has failed to honour its assurance to give some relief to the seven lakh physically challenged people of J&K on World Disability Day which was on December 3, 2020.

Bhat said that people with disabilities will be forced start indefinite hunger strike in front of Civil Secretariat Jammu or Raj Bhavan from January 25 if the Government failed to resolve their issues by then.

He said that Social Welfare Department has been strongly urged to pay attention to physically challenged people.