Income Tax Deptt donates dustbins in Srinagar City

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 8: Income Tax Department, Srinagar under the leadership of Poonam Khaira Sidhu, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Amritsar donated 20 dustbins in Srinagar City.

While 10 large wheeled-dustbins were donated to the Hazratbal Shrine where thousands of devotees and tourists visit every day, 10 others were handed over to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in the presence of Athar Amin Khan, Commissioner SMC. The dustbins were formally handed over to the concerned persons by Poonam Khaira Sidhu, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Amritsar along with M P Singh Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, R K Gubgotra, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax and Gulzareen Mushtaq, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax.

Speaking on the occasion, Poonam Khaira Sidhu stressed the need to keep the city clean and beautiful. She said that it is a general perception that it is the duty of the Municipality only to keep the city clean but in fact it is a duty of every citizen of the City to play his role in keeping the City clean. She urged the youngsters of Srinagar to feel proud of their beautiful city and create awareness in society to make it more beautiful and at par with other capitals of developed countries. There is tremendous natural beauty gifted to our cities in J & K but public needs to be more sensitive towards preserving it, she added.

The SMC Commissioner stated that taking the cue from Income Tax Department, other Government/semi-Government organizations and NGOs will come forward and take initiative which may help in keeping this beautiful city in the paradise of earth neat and clean. He apprised the visiting dignitaries about various schemes being adopted by the SMC to keep Srinagar city clean and plastic/garbage free.

The committee members of Hazratbal Shrine said that this unique initiative of Income Tax Department will help in keeping the City clean.