MeT Predicts Intermittent Light To Moderate Rain Till June 2 In J&K

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, May 29: Meteorological Department on Monday predicted intermittent light to moderate rain coupled with thunderstorm to occur in Jammu and Kashmir.

Currently, the weather is partly to generally cloudy at most places with the possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur towards late afternoon or evening at many places of J&K on Monday.

It said intermittent light to moderate rain, thunderstorm, and lightning with the Possibility of hailstorms & gusty winds at scattered places till June 2. “There’s No forecast of any Major Rainfall”, the MeT office said.

The weather is likely to remain dry from June 3-6.

It has also advised farmers to postpone farm operations of spraying, and harvesting of crops till June 2 amid inclement weather forecast.

Barring Srinagar the night temperature all across Jammu and Kashmir is hovering still below normal. The day temperature was also 1-4 degree Celsius below normal.

Srinagar recorded a low of 12.0 degree Celsius which was normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir for the day. The maximum temperature was 0.7 degree Celsius below normal of 26.1 degree Celsius on Monday.

Qazigund recorded a low of 9.6 degree Celsius which was 1.1 degree Celsius below normal of 10.7 degree Celsius.

Pahalgam had a low of 5.1 degree Celsius which was 1.0 degree Celsius below normal for the famous tourist spot of south Kashmir.

Kokernag had a low of 10.5 degree Celsius, 0.1 degree Celsius below normal of 10.6 degree Celsius while Kupwara recorded a low of 9.2 degree Celsius which was 1.4 degree Celsius below normal for the frontier district of Kashmir.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.0 degree Celsius which was 0.1 degree Celsius below normal of 7.1 degree Celsius, the MeT office said.