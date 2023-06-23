In Jammu, Amit Shah Fires Salvos: ‘Gandhi’s, Abdullah’s, Mufti’s Responsible For 42000 Killings In J&K’

Jammu, Jun 23: Lashing out at the Gandhi’s, Abdullahs and Mufti’s, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday accused the three families of being responsible for the killing of 42000 people in J&K from 1947 to 2014. He said successful G-20 in Srinagar was a grand success and all the participants have gone back to their respective countries with the message of message.

Addressing a massive gathering at Bagwati Nagar Rally Ground in Jammu amid scorching heat, the Home Minister, said that gone are the days, when three families would rule and ruin J&K. “From 1947 to 2014, 42000 people were killed in J&K, who was ruling during this period. Three families—Gandhi’s, Abdullah’s and Mufti’s,” he said.

Paying tributes to the BJP ideologue, Dr Shayma Prassad Mukherji on his death anniversary, Shah said that Dr Mukherji was illegally arrested in 1953 for entering into J&K without a permit. “Why need a permit for entering one’s own country. He was jailed and later assassinated,” Shah said, adding that today the “soul of Dr Mukherji will be resting in peace as his mission and vision of Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan and Ek Pradhan stands fulfilled.”

The Home Minister said that Dr Mukherji was the first to oppose the inclusion of Article 370 into the Indian constitution on the pretext that “one nation can’t have two flags, two constitutions and two heads.” “On August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendera Modi took a big step and removed the Article 370 forever and fulfilled the vision of Dr Mukherji,” Shah said, adding that if West Bengal is with India today, it was due to the vision of Dr Mukherji.

He said India is celebrating nine years of PM Modi’s rule. “Modiji’s rule is an open book. It is not like UPA that did Rs 12 lakh Crore scam. There is not even a single corruption allegation against Modiji during his nine year rule,” Shah said.

He said Jammu is touching new heights of development and today multi-crore projects were inaugurated in the city. Shah said that BJP tightened noose on terrorism and today “terrorism is on the death bed.” “In UPA’s ten year rule, there were, 60,327terrorism incidents. In Modiji’s nine year rule, terrorism touched its lowest ebb. In 47 months after abrogation of Article 370, there were only 32 calls of strikes while stone pelting declined by 90 percent,” he said, as per KNO, adding, “Youth of J&K have replaced stones with laptops and books.”

Shah said that in 2022, for the first time, 1.88 Crore tourists visited J&K. Seeking support for Modi from the people of Jammu for 2024 parliamentary polls, he said there is no comparison between “Rahul Baba and Modji.” “We will win over 300 seats in 2024 polls,” he said. The Home Minister said that the successful G-20 summit in Srinagar on May 22 to May 25 this year, was a “grand success.”

“Every foreign dignitary has gone back to their respective countries with the message of peace and changing Kashmir post Article 370 abrogation,” he said and credited LG Manoj Sinha for the smooth conduct of the G-20 summit in Srinagar. Shah will arrive in Kashmiri later this afternoon after paying obeisance at Tirupati Mandi in Jammu. (KNO)