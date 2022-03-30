Imran Khan loses majority as key ally joins oppn

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30: Ahead of the crucial no-confidence motion, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faced a major blow after his key ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) joined the opposition.

After the MQM-P and joint opposition’s delegation reached the agreement on late Tuesday night, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and President PMLN Shehbaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President PDM and chief of JUIF Maulana Fazlur Rehman also reached the residence of Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at the Parliament Lodges, The News International reported.

MQM Senator Faisal Sabzwari has confirmed the news on Twitter and aid an agreement between the united opposition and MQM-P has been finalised and an official announcment would be made following the ratification of the proposed agreement by the PPP CEC and MQM-P Coordination Committee on Wednesday.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted: “The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan.”

With the MQM joining the opposition, Imran Khan has likely lost his majority in the National Assembly ahead of the final count of votes during no-confidence motion.

Earlier, PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema, who stepped down as federal minister for housing on Sunday, reiterated that he would vote in favour of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan filed by the joint opposition in National Assembly.

According to The News International, the opposition now leads the numbers game with 175 members while the government has 164 members.

On Tuesday, Imran Khan barred his party lawmakers from attending the National Assembly session on the day of voting on no-trust motion, which is likely to be held in the first week of April.

All the members of the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the National Assembly of Pakistan shall abstain from voting/ not attend the meeting of the National Assembly on the date when the said resolution is set out on the agenda of the National Assembly for voting, read a communiqu issued by the PTI.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had blamed “foreign-funded conspiracy” for trying to topple his government. (AGENCIES)