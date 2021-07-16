Imran Khan evades question on Afghan conflict, blames RSS ideology for no talks with India

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday evaded a question on the Afghanistan conflict and went on to blame the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for no resumption of bilateral talks between India and Pakistan.

Responding to a question that ‘can talks and terror go hand in hand’, he said, “We want to talk to India but the ideology of RSS is coming in the between.”

Taliban terrorists have taken control of one of the main border crossings with Pakistan, replacing the Afghan government’s flag with their own. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has issued a statement that the “fighters have captured an important border town called Wesh.” The crossing is the second most important on the border with Pakistan and a major source of revenue for the Afghan government.

Khan is leading a high level Pakistani delegation to Uzbekistan for a two-day trip. (Agency)