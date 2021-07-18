Imran Khan attacks PM Modi, RSS during poll rally in PoJK, calls himself ‘brand ambassador’ of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD [PAKISTAN]: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during an election rally in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) and portrayed himself as the “brand ambassador” of Kashmiris on all international forums.

Addressing the first election-related public meeting at PoJK’s Bagh area, Dawn reported that Khan claimed that the “BJP and RSS ideology posed the biggest threat to India itself because it (ideology) did not target the Muslims alone, but also the Sikhs, Christians and scheduled castes, whom it did not consider as equal citizens.”

He even criticised PM Modi government’s decision to abrogate Article 370, claiming “atrocities” intensified in Kashmir after Aug 5, 2019. Khan further claimed to be the “brand ambassador of Kashmiris” on all international forums, saying “Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris in their just struggle.”

Quoting from the Quran, Pakistan PM said he would keep on taking up the case of Kashmiris across the globe as their “ambassador and advocate”.

This speech comes amid upcoming elections in PoJK scheduled on July 25. Amid mounting loans and poor economic record, Khan during his speech lauded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) economic models and “humanity first” approach adopted by China.

This attack on PM Modi and India comes a few days after Khan had evaded questions on Pakistan’s role concerning the Taliban’s actions in Afghanistan and sought to put blame on “RSS ideology” for the talks stalled with India amid concerns over its support to cross-border terrorism. (Agency)