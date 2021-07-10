Improving power situation in J&K

If an issue concerning the general public assuming utmost importance is there in Jammu and Kashmir, it is that of providing uninterrupted supply of power, other things remaining the same. While on the one hand, efforts are afoot to have power reached up to most inaccessible areas and highest mountainous terrains , on the other, people are forced even to come on streets to air their grievances about the proverbial continuous hide and seek played by the power scenario and its supply in the UT , especially in Jammu division . We do not , at the same time, rule out the constant efforts put in by the Government to bring about improvement in the generation, distribution and ‘retail’ supply of power in the Union Territory. However, we also do not think that merely by passing on ‘strict’ instructions to the Power Development Department (PDD) any major improvement would take place. What precisely are strict and innovative measures proposed to be introduced to meet the energy needs of the people in order to tide over the problems , must be fairly known. Unless a holistic approach of the entire problem was taken, nothing substantial would be achieved. While reviewing the power scenario from time to time, which alone is a way to know more about the latest position, steps at the same time, need to be taken to have a comprehensive and long term look.

What we stress upon is that a proper planning which encompasses the associated issues right from addressing constantly rising demand to its supply , proper distribution and cutting on wastages in transmission , replacement of obsolete infrastructure and meticulous supervision to arrest power theft , non realising or deferred realisation of cost from the consumers and adopting action oriented approach to streamline transmission and distribution of power – should be the line of approach. These are a few basic issues that need to be addressed all together and not in any isolation. In this context , if the Lieutenant Governor enquired about the way forward and future plans of the Power Development Department , that surely is going to yield results provided these future deliverables are in strict congruency with the ground requirements. Not only this, the quality of power too should be improved upon. What is also required so as to cut on the cost of power is, minimising energy losses which included technical losses, theft which is rampant and inefficiency in billing etc. A blend of professional and administrative approach, therefore, could , to a greater extent, salvage the power position and that too on a consistent basis.

Underlining the importance of minimising, if not increasingly cutting down on AT & C losses, the Lieutenant Governor has passed on specific directions to the PDD in a review meeting which he chaired recently and which needs to be attended to on priority taking pre-emptive measures. Transmission and distribution losses add to the overall costs of power as these losses are not paid for by the consumers which need to be checked . Holding officials accountable who are found responsible for feeder losses and those who show no keen interest in patrolling of feeders , as decided in the meeting, are a few steps going to improve the power situation . Incentives to officials by way of 50 percent weightage in Annual Performance Report with respect to the feeder losses position would motivate officials to improve performance in this area.

Manpower crisis, especially at linemen and foremen levels and other field duties has reportedly been plaguing the PDD which needs to be addressed and also deploying competent manpower on field duty to monitor each and every aspect , preparing of comprehensive plans for cities and towns with high power consumption are some innovative but much required steps needed to be taken by those who helm the PDD. Lieutenant Governor emphasising for ensuring utilization of power infrastructure to full capacity was related to which of the remedial measures were in the pipeline in the PDD. A web portal launched of Electrical Inspection Wing to make electrical inspection process more convenient for the public is an initiative with far reaching benefits. However, whom, where and when the consumers could telephonically contact the Power personnel and officers for looking into and addressing their day to day power related problems, especially occurring at odd hours, still continues to elude the consumers of power in Jammu and Kashmir.