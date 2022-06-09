Improve services in Super Speciality Hospital

Dr C L Gupta

This has reference to the news item dated May 30, 2022. As you have highlighted, it is great and indeed an achievement worth appreciation on the part of GMC Super Speciality Hospital Jammu wherein facility of renal transplant has been started. Credit and Kudos to the Head of the institution for her motivation to create a life saving facility in this institution since its inception in 1973 and subsequently start of Super Spciality Hospital in 2013.

The teams involved in start up of this facility comprising the Departments of Urology, Nephrology, Immunology and Biochemistry also need appreciation on behalf of the patients who shall be benefitted immensely.

For me it is a dream come true, since all the previous efforts to start this facility failed in the past.

Having highlighted the above achievements, I feel dutibound to reveal certain facts regarding the deficient services amounting to life saving procedures which are badly needed and should be taken up on priority and with same zeal as has been shown in case of establishing renal transplant.

It is a fact that Department of Cardiology and Cardiothoracic Surgery was established first and that too in 2005. This was created as separate speciality independent of Department of Medicine.

It is an acknowledged fact Cardiology Department is doing excellent job in rendering services by interventional procedures.

But it is also a fact that there is no facility available for patients needing Coronary By Pass Surgery. Situation some times comes to the brink of loss of life for such patients.

It is also a fact that more than half a dozen Cardiovascular trained surgical personnel are available in S.S. Hospital.

Where are deficiencies and why cannot they be overcome for the benefit of the suffering patients, needs the attention of the concerned authorities as a top most priority

It is also pertinent to highlight that patients needing Cardiac, Headinjury, Nephrology and other specialities are made to attend emergency of Medical College Hospital Jammu which is already over crowded with general surgery and medicine and referred cases from all the districts of the region.

Therefore, it shall be in the interest of the patients suffering from specialized diseases to be dealt by the concerned department. Also it is not in the interest of such like patients to be clubbed with general patients.

No such arrangement exists at present in our institution and certainly needs attention of the concerned authorities.

Not difficult to achieve, if someone and all concerned work as a team as has happened in standing renal transplant

Hopefully things shall improve with start of AIIMS Sciences at Vijaypur. But for sure it is going to take its own time. Till then some remedial measures must be taken.

The services cannot be stretched in S.S. Hospital when more than two thirds posts are being utilized by adhoc arrangements.

Is this a justice or a reward to the dedicated team of doctors who are working hard to improve the image of GMC Hospital progressing to become Premier Medical Institution.

Lastly, it is appreciable on the part of Governor’s Administration to have encouraged and patronized the concerned team who carried out this new venture of starting renal transplant in Jammu Medical College Hospital.

“Otherwise, we have always witnessed rate race of the politicians who headed the Department of Health and Medical Education belonging to different political parties to inaugurate the S.S. Hospital building without the staff and infrastructure in place. They did nothing but wasted time with false assurances even on the floor of Legislative Assembly.

Therefore, without any malice towards any body all those people should introspect for the issue of have been taken non seriously.

We as a part of public, hope that the head of institution will make extra efforts in getting aspirations and genuine concerns of the staff resolved with compassion and empathy to take the Medical College Hospital Jammu to heights.

(The author is former Prof. Surgery)