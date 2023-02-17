Impressive Shobha Yatra taken out on eve of Maha Shivratri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 17: An impressive Shoba Yatra was taken out in Jammu city on the eve of Maha Shivratri today.

The Shobha Yatra was organized by Onkar Sharma (Nandi Ji), president of Shri Ranbireshwar Mandir Welfare Committee (SRMWC) in collaboration with J&K Dharmarth Trust.

The Shobha Yatra commenced from Shri Ranbireshwar Temple and after passing through all main Bazaars of the Old City viz. Indira Chowk, Hari Market, Raghunath Bazaar Chowk , Raghunath Bazar, City Chowk, Old Hospital Road, Purani Mandi, Link Road, Jain Bazaar, Mubarak Mandi, Upper Bazaar, Pacca Danga, Moti Bazaar, Parade Chowk finally culminated at Shri Ranbireshwar Temple.

People and saints from different areas of the city, participated in the huge procession, which consisted of tableau taken out on well decorated vehicles depicting mythical scenes and events related to the marriage of Bhagwan Shiva with Goddess Parvati.

Large number of devotees had gathered enroute in different bazaars and chowks to greet the Shoba Yatra and showered flower petals on them.

Tight security arrangements were ensured by the UT administration across the city for the smooth conduct of Shobha Yatra. During the procession, various senior police officers also marked their presence to make arrangements robust and ensure incident-free yatra.

Besides, the route of the procession was decorated with buntings and flowers at various points while people showered petals as the religious procession passed through the bazaars of Jammu city.

. Ajatshatru Singh, Trustee J&K Dharmarth Trust along with his wife Ritu Singh also participated in the Shobha Yatra at Shree Ranbireshwar Temple.

On the occasion, president J&K Dharmarth Trust, Ajay Gandotra, its secretary Ashok Kumar Sharma and additional secretary, Varinder Singh also accompanied Ajatshatru Singh during the Yatra.

Earlier, Ajatshatru Singh performed Puja Archana and other rituals at the Ranbireshwar Mandir.

Interacting with media persons, Ajatshatru Singh greeted the people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. He said that the celebration of this festival is a valuable part of our glorious cultural heritage symbolizing the values of piety, devotion and brotherhood. He expressed the hope that the celebrations of this auspicious occasion would further strengthen the communal harmony of J&K and also prayed for tranquility and prosperity in the UT and well being of the people.

Ajatshatru Singh said that the Trust has taken phenomenal steps to face-lift the religious shrines of J&K and is continuously working to provide State of the art facilities to the devotees visiting the temples and shrines in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.