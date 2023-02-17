One dies, 3 rescued as snow avalanche hits Machil

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR Feb 17: One person was killed while three others were rescued after a snow avalanche hit Machil area of Kupwara district today.

A 26-year-old youth, Ajaz Ahmad, died while three others were rescued after they were buried under a snow avalanche.

An official said that a snow avalanche hit Chontiwari area in Machil due to which several people got stuck.

He said following the incident, a rescue operation was launched by the authorities immediately.

In the meantime, mercury continued to rise in Kashmir barring Pahalgam.

Srinagar recorded a low of 2.8°C against the previous night’s 1.3°C. Today’s minimum temperature was above normal by 2.7°C for the city.

Qazigund recorded a low of 1.8°C against 0.5°C the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the town.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.9°C against minus 1.9°C the previous night and it was 3.5°C above normal for the tourist resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 0.6°C against minus 0.8°C the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the place.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.2°C against minus 2.0°C the previous night and it was 7.0°C above normal for the skiing resort.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 0.6°C against minus 0.8°C the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the town.

Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 2.1°C and minus 6.6°C respectively.

The MeT department has predicted occasional cloudy but mainly dry weather till February 18 and possibility of light rain and snow in plains and light to moderate snow in middle and higher reaches during late night of 19th to 20th afternoon.

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 has ended, Kashmir is under the grip of a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’. It will be followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bacha’ (baby cold) which will end on February 28.