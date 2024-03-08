Impressive Shoba Yatra taken out on eve of Maha Shivratri

Ranvijay Singh installs Nandi at Shri Ranbireshwar Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 7: An impressive Shoba Yatra (Shiv Barat) was taken out on the eve of Maha Shivratri from Ranbireshwar Mandir here, today.

The Shoba Yatra was organized by the Shri Ranbireshwar Mandir Welfare Committee (SRMWC) in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust. It was flagged off by Ranvijay Singh, Trustee Dharmarth Trust J&K.

The grand procession began from the Shri Ranbireshwar Temple. It passed through various main bazaars of the Old City, including Indira Chowk, Hari Market, Raghunath Bazar Chowk, Raghunath Bazar, and other prominent locations.

Mahant of the Temple, Rishi Ban, Onkar Sharma (Nandi Ji), and the president of SRMWC were among the dignitaries who joined the Shiv Barat, spreading joy and religious fervor throughout the city. The procession culminated at the Shri Ranbireshwar Temple, where devotees gathered to offer their prayers and seek blessings.

A large number of devotees participated in the Shoba Yatra reciting bhajans and hymns in the praise of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. People enroute greeted the Shoba Yatra by showering flowers on it. Many Jhankis formed the part of Shoba Yatra which were fully decorated with flowers and buntings.

The Bazar Associations where from the Shoba Yatra proceeded had decorated their markets and erected welcome gates to greet Shoba Yatra.

Earlier the Maha Shivratri celebrations started with great fervor and devotion at the Shri Ranbireshwar Temple.

On the occasion, Ranvijay Singh, Trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust installed Lord Shiva’s sacred companion, Nandi Ji amidst Vedic rituals, followed by a holy Hawan ceremony.

Brig R.S Langeh (Retd), president of J&K Dharmarth Trust, Ashok Kumar Sharma (SSP Retd), Secretary of J&K Dharmarth Trust, Varinder Singh Jamwal, Additional Secretary, as well as officials and staff members graced the occasion.

Ranvijay Singh paid his obeisance to Lord Shiva, performing a special Aarti after the installation of Nandi Ji in the temple complex.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranvijay Singh informed that the marble Nandi installed temporarily in view of auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, will soon be replaced with a magnificent 6-and-a-half-feet-long, 4-feet-high Brass Nandi. The Brass Nandi Ji is being specially fabricated by a Chennai-based Handcrafts Development Corporation with an estimated cost of Rs 17 lakh.

The Trustee further informed that the ancient Shri Ranbireshwar Temple is ready to welcome the devotees on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. With meticulous preparations and fervent devotion, the Trust has ensured that every aspect of the sacred site is immaculately adorned and spiritually charged, ready to embrace worshippers from far and wide seeking divine blessings and communion with Lord Shiva, he added.