Immigrant advocacy group disappointed White House discouraging migrants from coming to US

Washington, Feb 11: Immigrant advocacy group Border Network for Human Rights in a state said it is deeply disappointed the Biden administration is discouraging asylum-seeking migrants from coming to the US southern border.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said due to the pandemic and the administration not having time to put in place humane process for processing asylum-seeking migrants, “now is not the time to come and the vast majority of people will be turned away.”

“The Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR) is deeply disappointed in the Biden administration’s decision to continue the practice of denying people their right to seek asylum and the ongoing rhetoric of a ‘border crisis’ that serves to further criminalize immigrants,” the group said in the release on Wednesday.

Asylum processes at the border will not occur immediately and will take time to implement, Psaki added. BNHR Executive Director Fernando Garcia said in the release that the Biden administration is contributing to the false narrative that characterizes migrants as a problem and threat. Immigration legislation has not yet been formally proposed on Capitol Hill, however, President Joe Biden has ordered a review of US immigration policies and has taken action to halt strict Trump-era immigration policies formed to deter migrants from coming to the United States. (AGENCIES)