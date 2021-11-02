Imarticus Learning partners with BIMTECH to launch PGDMs in FinTech, AI & Data Science

KOLKATA, Nov 2: Imarticus Learning, a professional education firm, and Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), a B-school with a rich heritage, have launched Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) courses with specialisations in FinTech and AI & Data Science.

Crafted for the workforce of tomorrow, the programs enable learners to lay strong foundations in the key elements of the FinTech, AI, and Data Science domains, according to a statement here today.

The program’s tech-driven teaching methodology, coupled with its exploration of various paradigms and nuances of the subjects, will allow learners to apply the concepts learned in real business scenarios.

With hands-on training from real-business case studies, insights from industry stalwarts, and valuable networking and interaction opportunities with successful entrepreneurs and industry experts, the PGDM will pave the way for learners to become sought-after FinTech, AI, or Data Science professionals.

With exclusive access to BIMTECH’s community of alumni, learners can benefit from building professional relationships with like-minded learners and successful professionals in the industry. Additionally, learners can access BIMTECH’s vast physical (Delhi NCR) and virtual library while gaining the campus experience through an optional one-week campus immersion.

The PGDM course also provides online mentoring sessions on weekends, along with doubt clearing sessions during live lectures or on the discussion forums. Upon completion of the program, learners will be presented with a AICTE approved PGDM degree.

Speaking on the course launch and partnership, Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and MD of Imarticus Learning, said, ?FinTech is a sector that has seen rapid evolution in a short period, and AI and Data Science are what most businesses today are reliant on for smooth, efficient operations. This rapid growth has exacerbated the need for highly skilled, qualified professionals who can apply their learning effectively to solve real business problems. Imarticus Learning has always maintained a sharp focus on shaping learners into future-ready professionals.”

He further added, ?The PGDM will allow learners to specialize in their chosen subject and enable them to lay a robust foundation for their careers. Our courses are designed by industry experts who have curated the curriculum painstakingly to cover both, the Fintech and the AI and Data Science spectrum. We are happy to announce that Imarticus Learning has partnered with an eminent institution like BIMTECH that has enabled learners to build strong, successful careers in multiple disciplines through best-in-class learning experiences.”

Prof Sanjiva Shankar Dubey, Chairperson Centre of online Studies ? COOLS, BIMTECH, said, ?We are pleased to be collaborating with a leading ed-tech platform like Imarticus Learning that has been committed to equipping learners with the skills required for them to become the next-gen workforce. The latest PGDM has a unique pedagogy and an industry-first approach that will act as the launchpad for stable, successful careers for learners. We look forward to a fruitful association with Imarticus Learning.

The 2-year-long course will have live instructor-led training along with recorded videos and presentations, with the minimum eligibility criteria being a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. While the first year, with three trimesters, will focus on core subjects, the second year will dive into specializations.

Learners who have specialized in FinTech can build their careers as Digital Transformation Managers, FinTech Leads, Blockchain Strategy Managers, Product Marketing Specialists, RPA Project Managers, Compliance Experts, Process Automation Developers, and Design Thinking Specialists, among others. Learners who have chosen AI and Data Science as their core can become Data Scientists, Data and Business Analysts, Data Science/Machine Learning Consultants, Predictive Analysis Experts, Research Data Analysts, Web and Social Media Analysts, Predictive Modelling Associates, Machine Learning Architects, and Data Visualization Specialists.

