Illegal Miners, Drug Traffickers Not Be Spared Whatever Their Clout: Dr Jitendra

HIRANAGAR, Aug 3 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh here today said that a campaign has jointly been launched by the administration and the police to deal with illegal mining, drug cartels and bovine smugglers. He gave a clarion call, appealing to all sections of society to complement the ongoing efforts to curb the use of psychotropic drugs, rampant cattle smuggling and illegal mining.

The Minister was addressing “Empowering Youth for Viksit Bharat programme” organised at Government Degree College at Hiranagar in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that all-out efforts are being made by the local administration and the police to deal with these challenges.” No one will be spared, irrespective of or whatever their clout or political affiliation when it comes to confronting smugglers, illegal miners and facilitators of terrorists, he warned.

”Those who are pushing children of others into drugs must realise that their own wards are not safe at all as they are prone to taking to the menace because they are living in the same society”, said Dr Jitendra Singh.

The Union Minister urged the college administration to organise special classes to highlight the ill-effects of drug use among students and the youth, saying their future must be protected as will be architects of Viksit Bharat in the times to come. “Their energy and talent cannot be sacrificed at the altar of these crimes”, Dr Singh emphasised.

Dr Jitendra Singh appealed to all sections of the society to play their part in the crusade against these illegal activities. He also made a fervent appeal, asking the people to take a pledge against such illegal activities and strengthen the government’s measures aimed at ushering in greater transparency and more honest governance.

The Union Minister called for breaking the nexus between terrorists and drug dealers. On the measures taken to deal with rising incidents of terror in the area, Dr Singh informed that VDGs have been strengthened and they have been provided with sophisticated weapons. “Defence forces and other law enforcing agencies have recalibrated their strategy to take on the challenges posed by terrorists in a more effective manner”, Dr Singh said.

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted that Kathua district has seen rapid development in the last 10 years of Modi government. “The district has earned a unique recognition for having first-ever national projects like North India’s first bio-tech park”, he mentioned. He said it offers avenues of self-employment for the local youth.

Later, the Union Minister held a more than two-hour public durbar during which Dr Singh alongside Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas heard people’s grievances and demands. A large number of grievances were redressed on the spot. The Minister directed the district administration to fulfil citizens’ demands in a time-bound manner within the spirit of Jan Bhagidari.