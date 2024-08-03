Assembly Polls | Development & Peace For J&K Is My Mission: Azad

JAMMU, Aug 3: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said his mission is development and peace for Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad held extensive consultations with party delegations in Srinagar and Jammu and the meetings were convened to gather suggestions and insights from party leaders and workers in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.

During the discussions, the party handout said that Azad highlighted the significance of involving party members at all levels in the decision-making process.

He underscored the need for a unified and collaborative approach to ensure that the DPAP’s electoral strategy effectively addresses the needs and aspirations of the people.

Azad said that the recently held Lok Sabha elections have been largely focused on national issues, but the assembly elections will present a different scenario.

He further said that due to delay in assembly elections, the public is now eager for the elections, as many of their concerns remain unresolved.

Azad also pointed out the lack of developmental work, which has further intensified the demand for timely elections and effective governance.

He reaffirmed his commitment to honesty and transparency, declaring that he will never mislead or lie to the people and said, “My mission is centered on promoting development and peace for the people of J&K.”

He further said, “Lok Sabha elections were based on a national narrative, where people fell victim to false propaganda and exploitation but received nothing in return. In the assembly elections, local issues must be the focus.”

“The development we initiated must continue. People are innocent, and the parties only engage in politics based on religion and caste, which ultimately harms the public,” said Azad, adding, “our focus should be on development, peace, and the return of our rights- Job and land, including statehood.”

Meanwhile, leaders and workers who led the delegations urged Azad to take a strong stand against the parties that exploit innocent people and spread false allegations.

They emphasised the need to abandon a purely secular ideology and to work inclusively for the benefit of all communities.

The leaders also suggested that Azad initiate conventions and public meetings to connect with the people, raise their concerns, and address the pressing issues they face.

They expressed their readiness to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections with the aim of forming the next government.

Azad appreciated the leaders and workers who put in tremendous effort during the Lok Sabha elections, despite the challenges posed by a new party and symbol.

He acknowledged their hard work and dedication and learning from past mistakes to ensure a stronger performance in the upcoming assembly elections.

Azad urged everyone to continue their efforts with renewed vigor, aiming for victory in the next electoral battle. (Agencies)