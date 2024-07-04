IIS Officer Dhirendra K Ojha Is New Principal Spokesperson Of Government

New Delhi, Jul 4: Senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Dhirendra K Ojha was on Thursday appointed the principal spokesperson of the central government.

Ojha, a 1990-batch officer, will also hold the charge of the principal director general, Press Information Bureau, an official order said.

Ojha succeeds Sheyphali B Sharan, who has been appointed as the director general of the Publications Division.

Sharan, also a 1990-batch IIS officer, was given the charge of principal director general, PIB on April 1 this year.

Ojha served as the director general, Central Bureau of Communications (CBC). PIB Director General Y K Baweja succeeds Ojha in the CBC, which looks after the advertising of all central government organisations and acts as an advisory body to the government on media strategy. (PTI)