91 Route Permits, RCs Suspended For Bovine Smuggling, Other Offenses In Kishtwar

KISHTWAR, July 4: To enforce road safety and curb traffic violation, the Regional Transport Authority (Member Secretary) ARTO Kishtwar, under the guidance of Chairman District Road Safety Committee (Deputy Commissioner) Dr Devansh Yadav, has launched a major crackdown against those involved in the illegal trade of bovine smuggling and other traffic violations within the district.

Acting on recommendations from the IGP Traffic Police and the Transport Commissioner Jammu, the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (Member Secretary) ARTO Mohammad Saleem Manhas has suspended 66 Route Permits/Registration Certificates of habitual traffic violation and 25 Route Permits/Registration Certificates involved in illegal transportation of bovine animals in last three months.

The ARTO stated that multiple FIRs were registered during the past three month drive. “The Drive by the Motor Vehicle Department was designed to disrupt the logistics of smuggling operations making it increasingly difficult for the smugglers to transport livestock illegally. Besides, the drive aims to enforce traffic rules and regulations, prevent accidents, and ensure a safe and secure environment for all road users” he added.

During the period from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024, the MVD Kishtwar challaned 1,267 vehicles for various offenses, realizing a revenue of Rs 10.72 lakh as fine.

DC Kishtwar-Chairman Road Safety Committee has issued a stern warning to all the bovine smugglers and vehicle owners whose vehicles have been used for bovine smuggling or violating the Traffic rules to desist from the wrong practice else strict action shall be taken against them including cancellation of the documents of their vehicles.