IIM Jammu signs MoU with Times PRO

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu inked an MoU with Times PRO, a subsidiary of Times of India Group with an objective to attain and strengthen their shared vision through the design, creation, distribution and delivery of educational programs in the domain of management and technology.

The partnership aims to offer programmes in Management, technology and allied areas focused on helping working professionals upgrade their skills to meet the opportunities offered by a dynamic environment. The collaboration would work on the strengths of both partners to offer the right learning experience to professionals.

The MoU was signed by Cmdr Kesavan Baskkaran (R), Chief Administrative Officer, and Anish Srikrishna, (virtual mode) President and CEO Times Pro in the presence of Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu. Others present on the occasion, included Prof Jabir Ali, Dean Academics; Dr Pankaj K Agarwal, Chairperson, Executive Education and Consultancy, Ashwini Kumar Pawar, Chief Manager, Times PRO, Executive Education and others.

As part of the collaboration, the proposed list of programs as part of the MoU will range from Project Management, Product Management, Digital Marketing, Leadership and Change Management, Senior Management, Senior Leadership, Business Management, Strategy Management, Data Science, Applied Finance, Fintech, Digital Transformation, Operations, and Supply chain Management.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof B S Sahay, Director IIM Jammu said: “It is a great opportunity for both IIM Jammu and Times Pro and the coming together is sure to bring together great synergies. The collaboration with Times Pro will help budding executives, and managers of today build their repertoire to lead their organization into the future. The collaboration will lead to wider access to affordable education at your fingertips. It will enable them to successfully work towards accomplishing short and long-term targets, fulfilling business objectives, driving performance in the organization, and contributing to the progress of the nation.”

Speaking on the occasion, Anish Srikrishna, President & CEO, Times Pro, said, “With this strategic partnership, Times Pro will now bring IIM Jammu’s world-class faculty and learning to the forefront by further growing our repertoire of renowned institutes.”