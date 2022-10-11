Mahila Cong protests against allowing departmental stores to sell beer

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: Activists of Mahila Congress under the leadership of former MLA and president of J&K Mahila Congress Indu Pawar held a demonstration against the decision of the Union Territory administration to allow the selling of beer and other ready-made drinks in departmental stores.

Amid hostile weather, activists of the Mahila Congress shouted slogans against this decision of the J&K Government and alleged that this move of the authorities would encourage the consumption of alcohol.

Speaking on the occasion, Indu Pawar regretted that Government is deliberately indulging the youth in drugs addiction by allowing the selling of alcohol in departmental stores.

“Already the City of Temples has been turned into town wine shops because, in every street of Jammu city, wine shop has been opened during the last one and half years”, she said and pointed out that after the formulation of new excise policy of the J&K government has already allowed the opening of the wine shops in populated areas.

” It is already very difficult for women, young girls and school students to pass in front of the wine shops as people in drunken condition pass indecent comments on them now allowing departmental stores to sell beer would further deteriorate the situation”, she said.

She said that Government is violating rules and regulations by allowing departmental stores to sell beer and other ready-made drinks. She said that already wine shops have been opened in populated areas and near religious places. Those who spoke on the occasion included Vandana Maknotra, Reeta Kanojia, Arti Gupta and Amna Kalyan.