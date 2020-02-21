IIM Jammu, ICAI sign MoU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of CA Atul Gupta, President ICAI and Dr. B.S Sahay, Director IIM Jammu.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion were representatives from J&K Branch of ICAI CA Pramod Kumar Jain, Hansraj Chugh and Shalay Razdan, Lt. Col. Madan Lal Sharma, CAO, IIM Jammu, faculty members and students of IIM Jammu.

The objective of this MoU is to explore areas of mutual collaboration and cooperation between IIM Jammu and ICAI for offering executive training programs exclusively for the chartered accountants. This MoU envisions creating synergies between IIM Jammu and ICAI in research, teaching and training programs.

On this occasion B.S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu said: “Learning is a continuous process. This MoU will explore ways to ensure continuous learning to the young and experienced chartered accountants of the country. ICAI can also contribute to teaching and joint research collaboration with IIM Jammu with their industry experience.”

CA Atul Gupta, President ICAI said “The key mantra to success in today’s world is re-skilling of skills with the advent of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cyber Security and Data Analytics. Our young and experienced CAs need to continuously upgrade their skills especially when there is delimitation of jurisdiction with the advent of IFRS and GST.”

CA Rajat Jain, Chief Accounts Officer of IIM Jammu and Shalay Razdan, Chairman, J&K chapter of ICAI led the efforts in signing of the MoU.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Prof. Ateeque Shaikh, Assistant Professor of Marketing at IIM Jammu.