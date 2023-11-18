IGP visits accident site, GMC; inaugurates martyrs’ memorial

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 18: Continuing his visits to different districts to review security, law & order situation, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain today visited Hqrs Delta Force, Dharmund Batote, met the Corps Commander, GOC and other Army officers and discussed the security scenario prevailing in the area and highway security measures.

While on way to Doda IGP visited the accident site at Assar to take stock of the situation, chaired an officers’ meeting at District Police Lines Doda to review the security, crime situation in the district, had an interaction with civil society members besides inquired about the condition of the injured bus passengers admitted in GMC Doda.

Accompanied by DIG DKR, Dr Sunil Gupta, IGP in the morning visited Delta Force Headquarters at Dharmund where he discussed the security scenario of the area and highway security measures. The GOC briefed the IGP regarding the functions of the counter terrorism grid in Doda, Kishtwar and in Ramban areas.

Later, on way to Doda he visited the accident site at Assar and conducted thorough assessment to prevent such mishaps in the future. He was received there by SP Doda Abdul Qayoom.

IGP was presented a ceremonial guard of honour at Doda. He chaired an officers’ meeting which was attended by SSP Doda and all GOs/SHOs to review the security, law & order and crime in the district.

While addressing the meeting the IGP directed the officers to provide all necessary support and help to the affected families of accident cases. He directed the officers to intensify the war against drug peddlers and root out the menace from the society saying that it is the matter of concern as youth are getting involved in the menace. He stressed upon officers to take all the necessary and required measures to check drug abuse in society and called for stern action against those involved in drug trafficking.

He instructed all the supervisory officers to improve the quality of investigation so that conviction rate could be improved. He stressed for enhanced cooperation between Police and other security agencies on ground to foil the ill intentions of terrorists and their masters.

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom made a powerpoint presentation of district profile and the working of District Police before the IGP Jammu during the meeting.

Meanwhile, IGP had an interaction with civil society members. He sought co-operation of the people.

IGP also visited Government Medical College Hospital Doda and inquired about the condition of those injured in the accident at Assar three days ago.

The IGP Jammu also inaugurated the new Martyrs Memorial constructed at DPL Doda for the venerable police martyrs.