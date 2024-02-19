IGP reviews security in Kashmir ahead of PM’s visit

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 18: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu, the Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V K Birdi, today chaired a security review meeting.

The meeting was held at the Police Control Room and was attended by senior officers of various security agencies, including the police, Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB, and CISF, as well as state and central intelligence agencies.

A police spokesman said that the meeting aimed to comprehensively review and strengthen security arrangements in anticipation of visits by VVIPs to the UT of J&K, as well as other events in the offing.

“During the meeting, a comprehensive briefing was given by participating officers on the security plans devised in the backdrop of coming events,” the spokesman said.

Recognizing the importance of maintaining a delicate balance between security needs and the smooth conduct of events, IGP Kashmir directed officers to ensure heightened vigilance, particularly during night hours, to mitigate the risk of terrorist threats.

Emphasizing the imperative to bolster intelligence gathering and anti-terror operations, IGP urged officers to minimize the risk of untoward incidents by strengthening security at vulnerable points, especially during significant events.

Special attention was given to enhancing security along the National Highway, tunnels, minority pickets and other critical pockets.

Specific directives were issued to intensify security, surprise naka measures in both uptown and downtown areas of Srinagar, with 24×7 patrolling and increased presence at entry and exit points of the district.

The IGP also stressed the importance of briefing personnel to take care of SOP, considering the heightened security concerns during events.

He emphasized the critical need for thorough monitoring of vulnerable areas and prompt action against suspicious activities. Special instructions were given to border district heads to maintain strict vigilance along the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland to prevent potential terrorist activities.

The IGP reiterated the importance of collective vigilance and proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors to the Kashmir.

Meanwhile, security forces are conducting random checks of vehicles at dozens of places in the city and elsewhere today.

Special checkpoints have been erected at various places at the entry and exit points of Srinagar city as a precautionary measure to thwart any untoward incident.