3 candidates shortlisted for new Vice-Chancellor of BGSBU

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, Feb 18: The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) in Rajouri is set to appoint a new Vice-Chancellor (VC), with the search committee finalising three candidates for review by Chancellor Manonj Sinha.

Sources familiar with the developments revealed that out of the 12 candidates who participated in the selection process, including representatives from prestigious institutions such as Kashmir University, Jammu University, National Institute of Technology Srinagar, and Jamia Milia University in New Delhi, three have been chosen for further consideration. “The panel will be sent to the Chancellor’s office tomorrow for scrutiny and selection of the most competent candidate,” said an official close to the process.

The previous term of the VC expired on February 13, 2024, prompting the initiation of the search for a suitable replacement. The search attracted significant interest, with over fifty senior professors from across India applying for the position in January.

Out of these, 12 were shortlisted by the search committee, which comprises three members, including two former Vice Chancellors, under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor of Gujarat University, with assistance from the registrar of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra. “The VC is appointed for a term of 3 years, with an age limit of below 65 and a requirement of over 10 years of experience as a professor,” an official said.

An official said that the new VC will be appointed before the implementation of the model code of conduct for the parliamentary elections, which the Election Commission of India is likely to impose next month.

Reflecting on the significance of this appointment, stakeholders, including senior citizens and professors from within the university, have voiced their optimism. They collectively envision a future where the appointed candidate will not only uphold the institution’s esteemed legacy but also catalyse a transformative era characterised by academic prowess and research excellence.

“We have endured a prolonged period without a good leadership. The appointment of a new VC symbolises the dawn of a promising chapter-a chapter defined by innovation, progress, and unwavering commitment to educational excellence,” a professor said.