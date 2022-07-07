IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, three others promoted as ADGPs

JAMMU, Jul 7: The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered promotion of three IPS officers of 1997 batch as additional director generals of police( ADGPs) including IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Quoting sources, that MHA has ordered promotion of IGP Kumar, Garib Das and Alok Kumar as ADGPs.

According to sources, Viplav Choudhary has been granted proforma promotion to ADGP rank. (KNO)