Boris Johnson resigns, to stay British PM until new leader elected

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday announced his resignation as Conservative Party leader after he was abandoned by his close allies in the wake of a series of scandals that rocked his Government, triggering a leadership election for a new Tory leader who will go on to become his successor.

Johnson, 58, said he will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed – expected by the time of the Conservative Party conference scheduled for October.

He blamed the “herd instinct” of his party as he delivered his resignation speech on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street and expressed his sadness at giving up the “best job in the world.”

“I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world,” Johnson said in his speech, marking an end to his three tumultuous years in power.

“It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new Prime Minister,” said Johnson, showing very little emotion as he read out his speech which lasted just over six minutes. (AGENCIES)