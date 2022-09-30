IGNOU calls upon teaching fraternity to undergo 20 NEP-PDP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: IGNOU Regional Centre Jammu has called upon the teaching fraternity to undergo the online “Professional Development Programme” developed by IGNOU free of cost.

IGNOU has developed this nation-wide 36-hour (6 days) Professional Development Programme (NEP-PDP) which can be completed in a maximum of nine days. For NEP-PDP, any teacher can register himself/herself on the SAMARTH online platform through the link https://ignou-nep-pdp.samarth.ac.in/ by uploading Institution I/Card or letter from the Head of Institution and the programme delivery shall take place on the SWAYAM platform by the IGNOU New Delhi free of cost.

The programme shall be conducted in various batches, as specified in the online SAMARTH portal and a teacher can register for any suitable batch as per his/her convenience. Any teacher of any Higher Education Institute in India can register and participate in the Professional Development Programme on National Education Policy-2020. The faculty member would get a certificate on successful completion of the programme which shall also be equally useful for purposes of API, CAS and any other career advancement requirements specified by UGC.

“We have been given to understand that more than 6000 teachers across the country have so far registered for the NEP-PDP programme and around 4000 teachers have already completed the programme successfully. More than 300 teachers have registered for the programme from Jammu region. Although the numbers are not encouraging, we expect a substantial increase in the number of teachers registering for the programme in days to come. We have approached the Higher Education Department of the Govt of J&K and the management of all the Universities operating in Jammu division to encourage their faculty to register for this programme,” said Dr Sandeep Gupta, Regional Director In charge, Regional Centre Jammu, while addressing a press conference today.

He called upon the teaching fraternity across the Higher Education Institutions in the region to come forward in more and more numbers to register themselves and undergo this Professional Development Programme which would not only place them in trajectory of the building blocks in transforming the education system of the country, but also add to their API scores for career development.