IG BSF reviews operational preparedness of troops ahead of LS election

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 15: Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir, Ashok Yadav today visited the forward areas of the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district to review the operational preparedness of the troops ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

IG Yadav visited Kupwara and Tangdhar areas near the LoC and reviewed the BSF preparation and coordination with the local administration for the upcoming phase of Lok Sabha election, the BSF said.

The Lok Sabha Election for the sensitive border constituency of Baramulla-Kupwara is being held on May 20.

IG BSF appreciated the operational readiness of troops put in place for the safe and secure elections in the border constituency.

“Ashok Yadav IPS, IG BSF, Kashmir visited the forward areas of Kupwara, Tangdhar & reviewed the BSF?preparations & coordination with local administration for the upcoming Phase of #LokSabhaElection. IG appreciated the operational readiness of troops for safe & secure elections”, BSF Kashmir posted on X.