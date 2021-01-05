IG BSF inaugurates Adm Blocks at BOPs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: In a continues bid to provide safe and comfortable living conditions to BSF troops, NS Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu inaugurated 5 Administrative Blocks at various BOPs in RS Pura area of Jammu Sector.

Surjit Singh, DIG, SHQ BSF, Jammu and Commandants of BSF Battalions, along with jawans were present during this event.

On this occasion NS Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu said that the initiatives have been taken by BSF for the speedy implementation of increasing the capacity of BOPs and these new Administrative Blocks will certainly enhance BSF efficiency and provide comfortable life for its troops. He also added that these constructions are done to improve the living conditions of those BSF jawans at the border, who round the clock and throughout the year stay away from their families to maintain the sanctity of Indian borders.

Frontier Jammu is fully committed to provide better living conditions to its troops deployed on the International Border and enhance the satisfaction level, IG added.

Border Security Force, first line of defence and the world’s largest border guarding force has been at the forefront in keeping the border peaceful and to maintain the sanctity of International Boundary.