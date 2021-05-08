IFFCO Tokio General Insurance commits funds to improve oxygen supply

New Delhi, May 8: IFFCO Tokio General Insurance on Saturday said it has committed funds for improving oxygen supply to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The private sector insurer has joined hands with district administration in contributing to setting up an oxygen plant at Gurguram in Haryana, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance said in a statement.

Besides, the company has also donated 20 oxygen concentrators to the district authorities, it said.

With the mounting number of COVID-19 cases in the state, hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and this small step taken by the company will help the citizens fight the pandemic, IFFCO-Tokio MD Anamika Roy Rashtrawar said. (PTI)