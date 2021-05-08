CSB Bank posts highest-ever net profit in FY21 at Rs 218 cr; Q4 net at Rs 43 cr

New Delhi, May 8: Private sector CSB Bank on Saturday posted an all-time high net profit of Rs 218.40 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021.

“The bank recorded an all-time high net profit of Rs 218.40 crore in FY21 as against Rs 12.72 crore in FY20, an increase of 1,617 per cent,” CSB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

During the last quarter ended March of FY21, the lender reported a net profit of Rs 42.89 crore against a loss of Rs 59.70 crore in the same quarter of 2019-20, CSB Bank said.

Total income during the reported quarter grew to Rs 609.45 crore as against Rs 475.49 crore in the same period a year ago. Interest income moved up by 28 per cent to Rs 497 crore.

The full-year income too increased to Rs 2,273.11 crore in FY21 from Rs 1,731.50 crore in FY20. Interest income during the year was at Rs 1,872 crore as against Rs 1,510 crore.

Bank’s asset quality improved as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 2.68 per cent of the gross advances as of March 31, 2021 as against 3.54 per cent by end of March 2020. In absolute value, the gross NPAs or bad loans amounted to Rs 393.49 crore, compared with Rs 409.43 crore a year ago.

Net NPAs also fell to 1.17 per cent (Rs 168.81 crore) from 1.91 per cent (Rs 216.94 crore).

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies were down in Q4FY21 at Rs 70.95 crore as compared with Rs 84.32 crore parked aside in the year-ago period.

CSB Bank said its advances grew by 27 per cent mainly contributed by gold loan growth of 61 per cent.

Deposits at end of March this year grew to Rs 19,140 crore as against Rs 15,791 crore a year ago, while the advances were up at Rs 14,438 crore as against Rs 11,366 crore.

Total business has grown by Rs 6,421 crore or by 24 per cent year-on-year, it said, adding, thus in the centenary year the bank has grown a fourth of the total business it grew in past 99 years.

The lender said it has a comfortable liquidity position with liquidity coverage ratio of 210.39 per cent which is well above the RBI requirement.

“While the industry grew by approx 12 per cent in deposits and 6 per cent in advances, we could outperform by recording 21 per cent and 27 per cent growth in deposits and advances, respectively. In terms of overall business, bank has grown a fourth…We could also open 101 branches in this 101st year of existence. In terms of profitability, we could break all the past records by crossing the Rs 200 crore mark,” said C V R Rajendran, Managing Director & CEO, CSB Bank.

He said gold loans, two wheeler loans, agri loans, MSME abd SME loans will continue to be the main focus areas of the bank.

While digital will be the main mantra, the bank also plans to add close to 200 branches to its network in FY22 so that there is proper mix of brick and click banking, Rajendran said.

“Though we may have to wait for a month or so to fully understand the impact of second wave of Covid-19, we are optimistic in our outlook to continue the good work in FY22 as well,” he added. (PTI)