If Cong Retains Govt In Rajasthan, It Will Come To Power At Centre In 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge

JAIPUR, Oct 16: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said if his party retains its government in Rajasthan, it will also come to power at the Centre in 2024.

Launching an awareness campaign for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in Baran district, Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about a “red diary” in his recent speeches, mentioning that it has an account of the financial irregularities of the Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“It is written in that red diary that the Congress will form its government again in Rajasthan after the upcoming Assembly polls,” he said.

Kharge asserted that “if the Congress government is formed in Rajasthan, the party will come to power at the Centre in 2024”.

He said people elected 25 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from Rajasthan in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but they could neither bring funds nor water for them.

On the Congress’s demand for a nationwide caste census, Kharge noted that Modi had accused the party of seeking to divide people through the exercise.

“It is the BJP’s habit to divide people on the basis of religion and caste,” he alleged.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. (Agencies)