1st State Education Achievement Survey To Be Conducted On Nov 3, Cover 11 Million School Students

New Delhi, Oct 16: The first State Education Achievement Survey will be conducted on November 3 by the national assessment regulator PARAKH and will cover 11 million students across the country, according to officials.

The survey aimed at identifying areas requiring improvement in learning

will be held across states, targeting school students up to the block level. It will be a precursor to the Education Ministry’s annual National Achievement Survey (NAS), which is conducted at the district level.

Officials familiar with the development said that it will be the first survey conducted by the Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), an organisation under the NCERT.

It is tasked with bringing the school boards across the states and the Union territories on a common platform.

Scheduled for November 3, SEAS (State Education Achievement Survey) 2023 has been designed to enhance learning standards for students in Classes 3, 6 and 9. Operating at the block level, this survey encompasses a comprehensive range of competencies, spanning the foundational, preparatory, and middle stages of education. (Agencies)