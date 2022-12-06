IED recovered in Shopian, BDS Called in: Police

SRINAGAR, Dec 6: Police on Tuesday said that a Improvised Explosive Device was recovered in Shirmal area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.
A top police officer said that an IED was recovered by joint team of police and army in Shirmal area.
Meanwhile a Bomb disposal squad has been summoned to the spot to defused the IED. More details will follow.(Agencies)
