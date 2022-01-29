IED recovered in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Jan 29: An improvised explosive device (IED) was seized in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

The seizure was made by security forces from near Sheendara village on the Jammu-Poonch highway on specific information, and was later neutralised by experts of the bomb disposal squad, they said.

The officials said preliminary investigation suggest that the IED was an old one as it had gathered rust while remaining buried.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on, the officials said. (Agencies)