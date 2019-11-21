Home
State
National
Business
Opinion
Sports
International
horoscope
Daily Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope
Sunday Magazine
Photo Gallery
Videos
Search
Thu November 21, 2019 | Updated 11:22 AM IST |
Home
|
Sitemap
|
Rss Feed
Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism | Breaking News J&K
Home
State
National
Business
Opinion
Sports
International
horoscope
Daily Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope
Sunday Magazine
Photo Gallery
Videos
Trending Now
Govt seeks advise on re-constitution of abolished Commissions
Sub-Jail at MLAs’ hostel lacks facilities; relatives aghast
Govt rolls out Transport Subsidy Scheme
Reservation to continue in J&K, Ladakh: Govt
J&K, Ladakh Admn to approach MHA for alternate mode of assistance
E-Paper
Home
News
IED found on Jammu-Srinagar highway, bomb squad at site
IED found on Jammu-Srinagar highway, bomb squad at site
By
Daily Excelsior
-
21/11/2019
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Pakistan fires unprovoked on LoC in Poonch
JK detention in country’s interest unlike arrests during Emergency: Govt
Vehicles to ply from Srinagar to Leh and Jammu, Mughal road still closed
All schools, colleges in J-K open; attendance 98pc: Govt
Internet in Kashmir after local admn feels it is fit to do so: HM
SC, ST, educationally backward people in JK, Ladakh will continue to get reservation in jobs: Govt
Army jawan died in Jaisalmer sector
Availability of medicines is adequate, Mobile medicine vans have also started in J&K : HM Amit Shah
HM Amit Shah: Decision regrading Internet restoration can be taken by J&K authorities
India calls for zero-tolerance without ‘double standards’ to combat terror-crime nexus
Be proactive in dealing with vagaries of weather: Lt Guv to administration
765 arrested in J-K for stone pelting since abrogation of Article 370
Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:
Editorial
Bonanza of power projects for Ladakh
Daily Excelsior
-
21/11/2019
Welfare schemes and new pension cases
Daily Excelsior
-
20/11/2019
Quality of Jammu water sans BIS standards
Daily Excelsior
-
20/11/2019
Borders’ dwellers are “strategic assets”
Daily Excelsior
-
19/11/2019
What precludes PG courses’ start at GDC ?
Daily Excelsior
-
19/11/2019
Terrorism retards economic growth
Daily Excelsior
-
18/11/2019
Facebook
Instagram
Tumblr
Twitter
Youtube
Copyright © 2019 DailyExcelsior All Rights Reserved.
Designed Developed & Hosted by Pugmarks.
Edit with Live CSS
.page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-112 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-114 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2178 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6722 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2192 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2188 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2180 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2185 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-219524 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .desk { display:block !important; } .mobi { display:none !important; } @media only screen and (max-width: 672px) { .desk { display:none !important; } .mobi { display:block !important; } }
Editorial
Bonanza of power projects for Ladakh
Welfare schemes and new pension cases
Quality of Jammu water sans BIS standards
Borders’ dwellers are “strategic assets”
What precludes PG courses’ start at GDC ?
Terrorism retards economic growth