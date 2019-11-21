IED found on Jammu-Srinagar highway, bomb squad at site

A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) has been detected on the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Anantnag.

Following the detection of the IED by security forces on the highway on Thursday morning, traffic has been suspended.

A bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse the IED

