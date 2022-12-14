SRINAGAR, Dec 14: Security forces detected and diffused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, officials said.
The IED was lying on the roadside near PDD office in this north Kashmir district, they said.
A bomb disposal squad destroyed it without causing any kind of loss, officials added. (Agencies)
IED detected, destroyed in J&K’s Baramulla
