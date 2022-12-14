Dr Jitendra informs Lok Sabha about increased intake of IAS officers

NEW DELHI, December 14 : Informing the Lok Sabha about the increased intake number of direct recruit IAS officers, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today stated that the Government has increased the annual intake of IAS officers to 180 through Civil Services Examination (CSE) till CSE-2021.

In reply to a question, the Minister further informed that the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has constituted a committee for recommending the intake of direct recruit IAS officers every year through Civil Services Exam (CSE) from CSE-2022 to CSE-2030.

The sanctioned strength of IAS officers in the country today is 6,789 against which only 5,317 officers are in place or position, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh also informed that the intake of Indian Police Service (IPS) through CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE-2020, while intake of Indian Forest Service (IFS) has been increased to 150 in 2022.

For IPS officers, sanctioned strength in the country is 4,984 while 4,120 are in position, whereas for IFS sanctioned strength is 3,191 while 2,134 are in position.

In reply to another question related to the same Ministry, Dr Jitendra Singh informed the House that around three Lakh Life Certificates have been generated by using Face Authentication Technology from 1st October to 6th December 2022 for Central Government pensioners in comparison to 72,338 in previous year.

The Government introduced Face Authentication Technology in November 2021 for the pensioners to submit a Life Certificate, the Minister informed.

All Central Government pensioners are required to submit a life certificate. He, however added that Face Authentication is not mandatory and the pensioner can submit a life certificate by other modes also.

The Minister said, India Post and Payment Bank (IPPB) provides doorstep service for submission of life certificates of central Government pensioners.

IPPB is utilizing its national network of more than 1,36,000 access points in Post Offices and more than 1,89,000 Postmen & Gramin Dak Sevaks with smart phones and biometric devices to provide Doorstep Banking Services.