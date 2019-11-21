IED defused on NH; militant’s associate arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 21: Security forces today averted a major tragedy when they detected a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

A 25 kilogramme powerful IED hidden in two boxes was kept under cow dung on the NH-44 at Al-Stop in Mir Bazar area of Kulgam district. The IED was detected by the Road Opening Party of Army and CRPF this morning.

The Bomb Disposal Squad of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was brought and they defused the IED. Traffic on the Highway was stopped for three hours leading to huge traffic jam.

Meanhile, a militant associate involved in threatening and intimidating civilians was arrested in Pulwama district, police said today.

“Police in Awantipora arrested a terrorist associate involved in threatening and intimidating locals in Tral area. He has been identified as Asif Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Larow Jageer Tral,” a police official said.

He said as per the police records, Bhat was involved in publishing and circulation of threat posters in the area.

The police investigation also revealed that he is linked with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and was communicating with the outfit’s militants, the official said.

Besides, Bhat was also involved in arson and causing damages to a chemist shop in the area, he said.

He was wanted by law for his involvement in various cases pertaining to threatening of locals and causing damages and arson in the area, the official said.