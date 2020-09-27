ICMR’s 2nd sero-survey shows Indians far from achieving herd immunity against COVID-19: Vardhan

NEW DELHI: The ICMR’s second sero-survey shows that Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday while underlining the need for following COVID appropriate behaviour.

He also stressed that masks be worn even in places of worship.

During an interaction with his social media followers, the Minister said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is actively researching on reports of COVID-19 reinfection and although the number of such cases is negligible at this moment, the Government is fully seized of the importance of the matter, the Health Ministry said in a statement. (AGENCIES)